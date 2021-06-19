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Hong Kong vaccine uptake spikes on Saturdays
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20 views • June 19, 2021
Take note and help warn Hong Kong people before they surrender to the Enemy of Humanity on Satyrdays. It is known that the jabs need to be booked in advance, so perhaps the flow is not in proportion to "if you come then you get jabbed".
This video was filmed from the local English propaganda site https://www.scmp.com. Sad city. 2019=2047.
This video was filmed from the local English propaganda site https://www.scmp.com. Sad city. 2019=2047.
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