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Brass & Iron Bonus: Trump Returns to Alabama
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0 view • December 31, 2021
8/23/2021
Here is the truth of the Trump Rally in Cullman, AL. I have clipped his speech and Mike Lindell’s. I added the Patton video and photos I made on the ground. Mo Brooks had the loudest boo ever when he said to forget about the 2020 election. The crowd chanted “fix it now” in response. I will be posting a lot more behind the scenes this week on social media.
Telegram
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
I am also on Gab, Pilled.net, and Rumble.
Here is the truth of the Trump Rally in Cullman, AL. I have clipped his speech and Mike Lindell’s. I added the Patton video and photos I made on the ground. Mo Brooks had the loudest boo ever when he said to forget about the 2020 election. The crowd chanted “fix it now” in response. I will be posting a lot more behind the scenes this week on social media.
Telegram
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
I am also on Gab, Pilled.net, and Rumble.
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