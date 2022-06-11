Running On Empty

Dems’ Primetime Debacle

* Jan 6 committee hearing is just another witch hunt.

* Dems are ignoring America’s economic, national security and public safety catastrophe.

* Sizzle or not, the show must go on.

* This is a hit job, just like the Russia hoax — it’s impeachment version 3.0.

* They’re already fundraising off the hearings.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 10 June 2022