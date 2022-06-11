Running On Empty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dems’ Primetime Debacle
* Jan 6 committee hearing is just another witch hunt.
* Dems are ignoring America’s economic, national security and public safety catastrophe.
* Sizzle or not, the show must go on.
* This is a hit job, just like the Russia hoax — it’s impeachment version 3.0.
* They’re already fundraising off the hearings.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 10 June 2022