17 year old daughter of US House Rep killed by VAXX poison

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Rep. Sean Casten’s 17-Year-Old Daughter Was Found Dead At Home - Fully Vaccinated.
Illinois Congressman Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter Gwen Casten died Monday morning, his office announced.
Downers Grove police were called to respond to a report of an “unresponsive” 17-year-old girl at a home on the block where Casten lives just before 7 a.m. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the outlet.
The U.S. representative’s office released a short statement that said the teen passed away but didn’t provide any further details.
These brainwashed parents are murdering their own children.
SOURCE:
https://t.me/covidbc/3029
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