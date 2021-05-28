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Covid Vaccines Have Backfired
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278 views • May 28, 2021
It is becoming clear that the Covid vaccine is a conspiratorial hoax that is far more dangerous than the disease itself. When thousands of physicians conclude that there is a safe, effective, and affordable treatment, why do we need a vaccine? Now that it appears that Covid 19 was manufactured at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and that gain of function was the intent, many questions must be asked about why. Dr. Len
and Francesco share their thoughts about these answers.
and Francesco share their thoughts about these answers.
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