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Bear Trap Set In The Nasdaq. Supply And Demand Analysis
Market Independence Radio
Market Independence Radio
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10 views • February 13, 2020
There's a bear trap set in the Nasdaq. Understanding the logic of supply and demand can really take your money management to the next level. Trading is all about putting the pieces of the supply and demand puzzle together, so we use this opportunity to illustrate the supply and demand principles at work in this particular context.

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Weekly episodes of Market Independence Radio Drop every Sunday: Global market speculation, industrial independence, international asset protection.

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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.

#futures #trading #nasdaq #supplyanddemand #futurestrading
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tradingstocksfinancefuturesglobal marketsnasdaq
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