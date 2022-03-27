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Skynet Microchip
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141 views • March 27, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club.
Pastor Stan reveals shocking truth about how close we are to getting the Mark of the Beast. The "Skynet" Microchip will be thinner than a human hair, and will be embedded into human neurology to track your thoughts and emotions.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/CkehRIZn8TAv/
Pastor Stan reveals shocking truth about how close we are to getting the Mark of the Beast. The "Skynet" Microchip will be thinner than a human hair, and will be embedded into human neurology to track your thoughts and emotions.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/CkehRIZn8TAv/
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