© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Steve Turley:BOMBSHELL Senate Testimony Confirms BIOLABS In Ukraine!!! [Obama Ukraine coup d'état]]
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • March 10, 2022
Posted 9March2022:
Obama's Victoria Nuland confirmed that the US had Biolabs as in Biological Warfare Laboratories in Ukraine. What were they working on? Another version of COVID or worse?
Obama, Victoria Nuland, Ukraine, Biolabs, Deep State, Corruption,
Obama's Victoria Nuland confirmed that the US had Biolabs as in Biological Warfare Laboratories in Ukraine. What were they working on? Another version of COVID or worse?
Obama, Victoria Nuland, Ukraine, Biolabs, Deep State, Corruption,
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.