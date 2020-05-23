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Robert the Doll - Never Apologize to the Devil or anything his Demons Possess
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24 views • May 23, 2020
People are apologizing to a ‘cursed’ doll named Robert to ward off bad luck! But you should never apologize to the Devil or anything his Demons Possess. No, you rebuke them, and cast them out in the Name of Jesus and His Precious Shed Blood!
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