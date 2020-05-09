Man Demonstrates Dangers of Cell Tower Radiation with EXTECH EMF Detector

A man with a special extech instruments EMF detector drives around to the local 5G mast to demonstrate the dangerous levels of electromagnetic radiation the mast is emitting in the local area, which far exceed the safety limit for human health. These masts are being installed everywhere and they are a huge health risk. Anything above 0.00-0.01 u/Wm2 (microwaves per meter squared/microTesla) is NOT SAFE!!!! Especially for pregnant women and children! OFCOM and the FCC have declared these technologies are safe, but they are IN ON THE WHOLE CONSPIRACY.



Want to know why these masts are being burned down worldwide? THIS IS WHY!!!!!! Just wait until the cancers, heart palpitations, tumours, stroke, neurological disorders, respiratory problems, and other illnesses begin to skyrocket. It will be no coincidence.