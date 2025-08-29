Technocracy Rising | Greg Reese

While many people rightly say that money is already digital, when world leaders say the word “digital money” today, it means cryptocurrency, which is now part of a worldwide scheme to monitor your actions and control your money. This new form of currency will require you to have a unique digital wallet, which is essentially a digital ID.

Last Spring, European Central Bank President Christine Largarde said that the ECB will be ready to launch the Digital Euro by this October.

According to the Atlantic Council, 137 countries and currency unions are preparing for a Crypto Digital Currency. Three countries have already launched theirs, the Bahamas, Jamaica, and Nigeria.

CBDC’s in the advanced stages are the Digital Euro, China’s Digital Yuan, India’s e-rupee, the United Kingdom’s Digital Pound, Brazil’s Digital Real, and Russia’s Digital Ruble.

Hong Kong is preparing to launch a Stablecoin. Japan’s Financial Services Agency is preparing to launch a Japanese yen Stablecoin this fall. And President Trump, who has been pushing Stablecoin development, has repeatedly announced that the USA will lead the world in AI and Crypto. His family is heavily invested, and stand to make billions when the world goes Crypto.

The Trump family even have their own Stablecoin, the USD1 Stablecoin from World Liberty Financial. Trump’s puppetmasters likely have another Stablecoin in mind to be the Digital Dollar, but a puppet can still dream.

The only difference between a CBDC, Central Bank Digital Currency, and a Stablecoin, is name only. Both will be programmed according to the nation’s financial policies. Both are capable of operating a carbon tax and a social credit score. The only difference is one will be managed by a Central Bank, and the other by a private corporation, in the USA, something like Blackrock. CEO of BlackRock and long time business associate of President Trump, Larry Fink, was recently appointed interim co-chair of the World Economic Forum.

The Trump administration has been normalizing the deployment of the US Military as a police force in the streets of America. And according to Fox News, Pentagon officials are about to mobilize National Guard troops in 19 states to assist Homeland Security with President Trump’s nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration and crime. This likely means ID checkpoints, because how else will a citizen prove their citizenship?

But with a new Digital ID, the military police state can simply scan you from a distance with Palantir technology.

Doctors are discussing online how President Trump's swollen ankles and hand bruising are indications of congestive heart failure. The bruises on the hand being typical of IV diuretic treatments. The White House says its from shaking hands.

If Trump goes the unfortunate way of the clot shot, which he is still proud of, then JD Vance will be President. And he owes everything to Palantir’s Peter Thiel, one of Technocracy’s biggest cheerleaders.

The stage is now set for crypto and Digital IDs, and if that happens, there will be push back. Especially in the 19 states being supplied with the National Guard.

Mirrored - Greg Reese