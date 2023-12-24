1 Cor 1-3 WHY GOD HID THE BIBLE FOR 1680 YEARS!

The highly anticipated mystery of the gospel of peace Matt. 13:11; John 8:32, the promised second coming of the ways of God, are back to save us from suffering and the theft of our peace and sanity that comes with the subjective truth and pseudo-science ways of men 2 Pet. 3; Job; James 3:5-11; Rev. 6:4; Jer. 10:23.





By the beginning of the removal of Satan's lies/wiles/seals from the Bible Rev. 5:1ff, the Sword of the Spirit, the wisdom from above, the God-breathed Word of God, is now restored, in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15; Matt. 10:34; 1 Cor. 2:6-16; Neh.





The two ages of spiritual warfare are the 2 43-year transition from believing Satan's lies about the ways of men to believing the supernatural objective truth God-breathed Word of God, the promised second coming, that brings peace on earth and agape love to all men Jer. 10:23; John 8:32; James 3:7-11. The Kingdom of God and His one true faith system, versus the apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3 of the kingdoms of men: men's preaching, religions, bibles, faith systems, etc. Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 2:7; James 5:7-11.





The ways of God began their 43-year warfare of restoration with the Sword of the For those of us with ears to hear or eyes to see we can now understand that Satan, the man of sin, the Antichrist, the second horseman of the apocalypse while pretending to be God, the Holy Spirit, a messenger of light, a lizard person, an alien on the far side of the moon or whatever so that we would not realize that Christ has all authority. Satan once a miraculously educated man in a snake's body, is now an empowered demon, the spirit of a dead evil man, indwelling and/or whispering in men's ears while pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:3 and convincing us that the ways of men are just as good, if not better than the ways of God.

In the Sword of the Spirit, Christ tells us He will resume His reign quickly, and if we read, understand, and obey His prophecies about the second coming and the good fight of faith, we will have all spiritual blessing in Him, in 43 years Rev. 22:7.

"The times of ignorance about Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men, the Lord overlooked, but now He commands all men everywhere to repent." Acts 17:30.





