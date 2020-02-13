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#ROGERSTONE TO BE PARDONED?- #PresidentTrump could take action soon - Hour 1
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25 views • February 13, 2020
On this Thursday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll provide the latest updates on the Roger Stone case, the Wuhan coronavirus, election 2020 and much more.
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💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
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• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TheResistance1776
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