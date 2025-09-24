BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
HAPPENING NOW | Derek Johnson on Charlie Kirk, PsyOps & Military Operations
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
72 followers
84 views • 24 hours ago

In this in-depth conversation, John Michael Chambers speaks with Derek Johnson (“RattleTrap 1776”) about the controversial events surrounding Charlie Kirk and the broader psyop war shaping America today. Johnson shares insights from his military background, analyzing anomalies in recent events, the role of executive orders, and the continuity of government. Together, they discuss the importance of unity within the movement, resisting divide-and-conquer tactics, and recognizing the deeper military and constitutional framework at play.


Keywords
divide and conquercharlie kirkexecutive ordersjohn michael chamberscontinuity of governmenttruth seekingdeep state tacticsderek johnsonmilitary analysisstrategic deceptionpatriot unitymovement solidaritypsyop warrattletrap 1776event anomaliesconstitutional framework
