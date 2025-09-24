HAPPENING NOW | Derek Johnson on Charlie Kirk, PsyOps & Military Operations

In this in-depth conversation, John Michael Chambers speaks with Derek Johnson (“RattleTrap 1776”) about the controversial events surrounding Charlie Kirk and the broader psyop war shaping America today. Johnson shares insights from his military background, analyzing anomalies in recent events, the role of executive orders, and the continuity of government. Together, they discuss the importance of unity within the movement, resisting divide-and-conquer tactics, and recognizing the deeper military and constitutional framework at play.





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/