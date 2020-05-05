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NYPD Officers To Stop Enforcing Social Distancing Order, Calls City Leaders ‘Cowards’ 1915-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
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21 views • May 05, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1915 - Monday - May 04, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/JxfSKkbIpMA 
 

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (NYCPBA) has called for officers to stop enforcing social distancing orders, saying that politicians have left them hanging to deal with the backlash on their own.  The union called city leaders “cowards” who have left the police to “fend for themselves.”  NYPD Officers To Stop Enforcing Social Distancing Order, Call City Leaders ‘Cowards’ – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/yXZo30qDcEu 
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