NYPD Officers To Stop Enforcing Social Distancing Order, Calls City Leaders ‘Cowards’ 1915-6P

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Episode #1915 - Monday - May 04, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/JxfSKkbIpMA
The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (NYCPBA) has called for officers to stop enforcing social distancing orders, saying that politicians have left them hanging to deal with the backlash on their own. The union called city leaders “cowards” who have left the police to “fend for themselves.” NYPD Officers To Stop Enforcing Social Distancing Order, Call City Leaders ‘Cowards’ – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/yXZo30qDcEu
GUEST: John Guandolo is the President and Founder of Understanding The Threat, the only organization in the nation which provides a detailed assessment of the enemy threat in your local area, provides law enforcement investigative solutions, and creates state level counter-insurgency strategies to identify, dismantle and defeat the jihadi network in your area." He is the author of the book, Raising a Jihadi Generation. The book may be purchased at his website at www.understandingthethreat.com or Amazon.com and is also available in major book stores.
🔵Buy, Sell & Exchange GOLD w/ a Mobile App! Click Here!
http://www.swipewithgold.com 💳💳💳💳💳
Get your GOLD PREPAID DEBIT MASTERCARD for FREE ^^^
🔵Get The World Famous Fighter Flare! Click Here!
http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code "PETE" for 20% OFF 🔦
🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html