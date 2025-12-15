BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Australia Tragedy - Alberta Protects Citizens - Trump Not Happy
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
Follow
36 views • 22 hours ago

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Omits Jews in Statement on Hanukkah Massacre


Both U.S. and Israeli officials warned that recognizing a Palestinian state—which Albanese did in September—would embolden anti-Semites


Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese released a statement after Sunday’s terror attack on a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney in which he made no mention of Jews or anti-Semitism.


Albanese wrote shortly after the shooting that “the scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing” and that his “thoughts are with every person affected.”


https://freebeacon.com/israel/australian-pm-anthony-albanese-omits-jews-in-statement-on-hanukkah-massacre/



Australian prime minister sparks uproar with 'right-wing extremism' comments in wake of Islamic terror attack


Globalist elites rely on a predictable lexicon.


Evidently, the demons who possess their souls have limited vocabularies.


In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese inexplicably yet predictably mentioned "right-wing extremist groups" in connection with Sunday's massacre at Australia's Bondi Beach by a pair of Islamic militants, prompting outrage from X users who saw through the prime minister's tactics.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/news/australian-prime-minister-sparks-uproar-with-right-wing-extremism-comments-in-wake-of-islamic-terror-attack/ar-AA1Sp3CM



Sovereignty: Canadian province argues against federal overreach with gun control laws


Alberta’s government has decided it’s done playing along with Ottawa’s gun agenda.


Using a new “sovereignty” law, the province is openly arguing that gun control is a provincial power, not something the federal government can simply impose from the top down.


CTV News reporter Nahreman Issa and gun rights commentator Liberty Doll both lay out how Alberta’s leaders plan to push back – and how far they say they’re willing to go.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/sovereignty-canadian-province-argues-against-federal-overreach-with-gun-control-laws/ar-AA1ShiPi



Yes, “There’s Something Wrong with Walz” — and it Cost Taxpayers $1 Billion


President Donald J. Trump is right: Minnesota has become “a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity,” where “refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State.”


Nowhere is that more evident than the shocking fraud scandal that took place under the incompetence of deeply disturbed Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, in which 78 of the 86 individuals charged so far are of Somali ancestry.


https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/12/yes-theres-something-wrong-with-walz-and-it-cost-taxpayers-1-billion/



Ilhan Omar’s Ties to Convicted Somali Fraudsters Raises Questions


Minneapolis sits at the center of a massive federal case over welfare fraud, one of the largest in U.S. history.


https://www.vornews.com/politics/ilhan-omars-ties-to-fraudsters/



Minnesota judge’s 'very unusual' decision tossing $7.2 million fraud verdict draws mounting scrutiny


Lawmakers and the legal community are raising serious questions after a Minnesota judge took the uncommon step of overturning a unanimous jury verdict in a massive $7.2 million Medicaid fraud case — a move experts say is rarely seen in white-collar prosecutions.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/minnesota-judge-s-very-unusual-decision-tossing-72-million-fraud-verdict-draws-mounting-scrutiny/ar-AA1Sfu6A

gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
