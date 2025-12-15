Australia Tragedy - Alberta Protects Citizens - Trump Not Happy

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Omits Jews in Statement on Hanukkah Massacre





Both U.S. and Israeli officials warned that recognizing a Palestinian state—which Albanese did in September—would embolden anti-Semites





Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese released a statement after Sunday’s terror attack on a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney in which he made no mention of Jews or anti-Semitism.





Albanese wrote shortly after the shooting that “the scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing” and that his “thoughts are with every person affected.”





https://freebeacon.com/israel/australian-pm-anthony-albanese-omits-jews-in-statement-on-hanukkah-massacre/









Australian prime minister sparks uproar with 'right-wing extremism' comments in wake of Islamic terror attack





Globalist elites rely on a predictable lexicon.





Evidently, the demons who possess their souls have limited vocabularies.





In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese inexplicably yet predictably mentioned "right-wing extremist groups" in connection with Sunday's massacre at Australia's Bondi Beach by a pair of Islamic militants, prompting outrage from X users who saw through the prime minister's tactics.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/news/australian-prime-minister-sparks-uproar-with-right-wing-extremism-comments-in-wake-of-islamic-terror-attack/ar-AA1Sp3CM









Sovereignty: Canadian province argues against federal overreach with gun control laws





Alberta’s government has decided it’s done playing along with Ottawa’s gun agenda.





Using a new “sovereignty” law, the province is openly arguing that gun control is a provincial power, not something the federal government can simply impose from the top down.





CTV News reporter Nahreman Issa and gun rights commentator Liberty Doll both lay out how Alberta’s leaders plan to push back – and how far they say they’re willing to go.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/sovereignty-canadian-province-argues-against-federal-overreach-with-gun-control-laws/ar-AA1ShiPi









Yes, “There’s Something Wrong with Walz” — and it Cost Taxpayers $1 Billion





President Donald J. Trump is right: Minnesota has become “a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity,” where “refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State.”





Nowhere is that more evident than the shocking fraud scandal that took place under the incompetence of deeply disturbed Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, in which 78 of the 86 individuals charged so far are of Somali ancestry.





https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/12/yes-theres-something-wrong-with-walz-and-it-cost-taxpayers-1-billion/









Ilhan Omar’s Ties to Convicted Somali Fraudsters Raises Questions





Minneapolis sits at the center of a massive federal case over welfare fraud, one of the largest in U.S. history.





https://www.vornews.com/politics/ilhan-omars-ties-to-fraudsters/









Minnesota judge’s 'very unusual' decision tossing $7.2 million fraud verdict draws mounting scrutiny





Lawmakers and the legal community are raising serious questions after a Minnesota judge took the uncommon step of overturning a unanimous jury verdict in a massive $7.2 million Medicaid fraud case — a move experts say is rarely seen in white-collar prosecutions.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/minnesota-judge-s-very-unusual-decision-tossing-72-million-fraud-verdict-draws-mounting-scrutiny/ar-AA1Sfu6A