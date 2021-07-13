PSB Indy News and Patriotski RESISTANCE CHICKS Bonus Ending

Common sense with Indy and Patriotski Interviews Leah and Michelle on a whole range of topics. Patriot Soapbox is TV platform Indy News is on daily 3:00pm to 5:00pm Monday through Friday. Great interview.

If anyone wants to protect yourself and not be political do not become a Christian. Bonus at the end song, by Martin Luther, A Mighty Fortress is Our God Plus Leah's New Rap ending with I have a Fire shut up in my bones! Americans you need to know everything you do is Political. Jesus Christ is a KING, the government is on his shoulders everything about Jesus Christ is Political. The song itself is Political! A mighty fortress! Fortresses are to protect people. It is a government song. America's founding came out of the Church! To make a government based on Christian principles, based on the very gospel of Jesus Christ all men are created by God equally with inalienable rights. Men must obey God, the Bible, the Ten Commandments, live by their conscience before God and him only. Our government was formed to protect our God given rights.