Hysteria Has Swept BRITAIN┃Russian Army Became The First In The World To Destroy 'CHALLENGER-2' Tank
The Prisoner
Published 14 hours ago

The stream of bad news for NATO countries does not stop arriving. NATO is literally experiencing the real humiliation of seeing the Russians destroy the best examples of Western military equipment. After the German 'Leopard' tanks showed their uselessness against the Russian army, the turn came to the pride of the British tank building - the 'Challenger-2' heavy tank.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

