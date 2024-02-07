Create New Account
Biden + Media Blame Trump for Border Crisis, Give us Bill Meant to Destroy America
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday

The Democrats and Joe Biden give us a border bill that will allow 5000 illegals a day into the country before emergency measures are triggered, in other words 1.8 million illegal immigrants you're taking our taxpayer money, and flooding the system, is it for boats, cheap labor, or to destroy the country. Either way, the Democrats and Joe Biden actually trying to blame Donald Trump for it despite the fact that he's not even in office. #border #borderbill #joebiden #woke

democratstexasdonald trumpborderborder crisisjoe bidenfraudillegal aliensvoterstexas borderillegal voterstax moneyrecreation centerroxberry massachusettsillegals get money

