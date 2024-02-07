Biden + Media Blame Trump for Border Crisis, Give us Bill Meant to Destroy America

The Democrats and Joe Biden give us a border bill that will allow 5000 illegals a day into the country before emergency measures are triggered, in other words 1.8 million illegal immigrants you're taking our taxpayer money, and flooding the system, is it for boats, cheap labor, or to destroy the country. Either way, the Democrats and Joe Biden actually trying to blame Donald Trump for it despite the fact that he's not even in office.
#border #borderbill #joebiden #woke
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.