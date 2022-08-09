They Just Raided Donald Trump's Mar Lago Home -- Civil War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Biden administration and the department of justice appear bent on pitting American against American and creating a new Civil War, having just raided Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago Florida. They had better find the secret cold fusion or Jimmy Hoffa's body that was being hidden by Donald Trump to excuse this rate, otherwise they are stirring the emotions of Americans everywhere, and could this have been at the behest of China? #FBI #Trump #marlago MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more