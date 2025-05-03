How the Elites Steal $70K per Year from Every American Worker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4 years ago
How The Elites From The Left & The Right Steal $70k Per Year From Every American Worker.
Website: https://vashiva.com
Youtube: https://tinyurl.com/bdumk8m2
Bitchute: https://tinyurl.com/376mm83r
Dailymotion: https://tinyurl.com/4fzbhyp8
Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/xz3dhkc3
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/3px6xf84
Gab: https://tinyurl.com/ccnwt6e7
Minds: https://tinyurl.com/9rv7kcyc
MeWe: https://tinyurl.com/3j5sthvh
Telegram: https://tinyurl.com/2be95fkc
Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/dyfpmnyf
Show less