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Secret Monitoring of Millions of Americans ⚫ Ivory Hecker
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102 views • May 07, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSiD2PQrTb8
My uncensored news videos: https://ivoryhecker.com
Search "Ivory Hecker" in the app store!
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Digital ID ■ Vaccine Passports ■ Social Credit Scores
⚫ SERIES PLAYLISTS
⚫ https://rumble.com/c/DigitalPassports
⚫ https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/uX4KEQjy3zhJ/
⚫ https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/18dc91a5-426b-4e21-a08b-7d7565263a2f
⚫ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/digital-vaccine-social-passports-6253186d04b2a93e01fdc23b
⚫ https://app.clouthub.com/#/search?q=%20%23digitalidtruth
⚫ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/watch/digital-passports-part-1-discernment-part-2_dRmuQy4p4rmEI8s.html/list/hXwKI1yef5LheAQ
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
My uncensored news videos: https://ivoryhecker.com
Search "Ivory Hecker" in the app store!
--------------
Digital ID ■ Vaccine Passports ■ Social Credit Scores
⚫ SERIES PLAYLISTS
⚫ https://rumble.com/c/DigitalPassports
⚫ https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/uX4KEQjy3zhJ/
⚫ https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/18dc91a5-426b-4e21-a08b-7d7565263a2f
⚫ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/digital-vaccine-social-passports-6253186d04b2a93e01fdc23b
⚫ https://app.clouthub.com/#/search?q=%20%23digitalidtruth
⚫ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/watch/digital-passports-part-1-discernment-part-2_dRmuQy4p4rmEI8s.html/list/hXwKI1yef5LheAQ
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
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