Despising Dominion

April 2nd, 2023

Pastor Dean preaches about strong leadership within the church and how offense and bitterness will keep people from submitting to authority. It is better to have a leader who will stand up to sin and watch after your soul than one who appeases your emotions and allows sin to run rampant.

"To deliver such an one unto Satan for the destruction of the flesh, that the spirit may be saved in the day of the Lord Jesus." 1 Corinthians 5:5