❗Myanmar: The death toll from the earthquake has reached 1,002 , with 2,376 injured, Myanmar authorities report.

❗️The death toll from the 7.7 earthquake yesterday has reached 694, with 1,670 injured, Myanmar authorities report. (this was about 12 hours ago)
(Update below: as of about 9 hours ago, now the numbers have risen. Expect that it's much more now. - Cynthia)
DEATH TOLL FROM MYANMAR QUAKE CLIMBS TO 1,002
2,376 people have been injured in the 7.7-magnitude earthquake, the largest to hit Myanmar in more than a century.
Special heavy machinery is now being used for search and rescue operations as electricity and Internet are down in parts of the country, including the capital Naypyidaw.