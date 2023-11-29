Create New Account
'Tridentine Spirituality' Will Save the World
Published Yesterday

John-Henry Westen Show


Nov 28, 2023


Catholic theologian David Torkington urges Catholics to return to traditional 'Tridentine Spirituality' as the answer to the rampant selfishness gripping the world after Vatican II. Torkington asserts that contemplative prayer rooted in the ancient Jewish 'Shema' of Israel — finding full expression in the Council of Trent and the Tridentine Mass — has the power to transform our world and return to first principles: total love and fidelity to God. Discover how faithful Catholics can authentically give their lives to God through traditional contemplative prayer steeped in thousands of years of faithful devotion.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3yfbiy-tridentine-spirituality-will-save-the-world.html

lovedevotioncatholictheologianselfishnessjohn-henry westentransform the worlddavid torkingtontraditional tridentine spiritualitycontemplative prayerjewish shemafidelity to god

