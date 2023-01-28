Create New Account
Transgenderism in Public Schools violates Constitution, Caldwell Board Meeting Parents | Ep 53
In Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson’s first Friday show, Caldwell, ID, We The Patriots USA Co-Founders Dawn Jolly and Brian Festa share their experience from the tumultuous, national news-making school board meeting, which addressed a proposed policy requiring preferred gender pronouns, and shared bathrooms and locker-rooms. Brian, who is also a Caldwell parent, gives insight into the legal rights parents have with regard to religious freedom and freedom of speech. "Faithful Freedom" will now be releasing episodes on Wednesdays and Fridays, a d you can also catch WTP USA’s second podcast, "Vets & Visionaries with Kristen Meghan" on Mondays.Show more


Brian Festa, “Identity Crisis, the New Religion of Transgenderism in Public Schools: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/identity-crisis-the-new-religion-of-transgenderism-in-public-schools/


Idaho Attorney General’s Statement about Caldwell School Board breaking the law:

