Transgenderism in Public Schools violates Constitution, Caldwell Board Meeting Parents | Ep 53

In Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson's first Friday show, Caldwell, ID, We The Patriots USA Co-Founders Dawn Jolly and Brian Festa share their experience from the tumultuous, national news-making school board meeting, which addressed a proposed policy requiring preferred gender pronouns, and shared bathrooms and locker-rooms. Brian, who is also a Caldwell parent, gives insight into the legal rights parents have with regard to religious freedom and freedom of speech.
Brian Festa, “Identity Crisis, the New Religion of Transgenderism in Public Schools: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/identity-crisis-the-new-religion-of-transgenderism-in-public-schools/
Idaho Attorney General’s Statement about Caldwell School Board breaking the law:
https://twitter.com/Raul_Labrador/status/1617600135697149952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1617600135697149952%7Ctwgr%5Ef9a3eb7e87cc60e1285f2e386fe74a523587247a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.idahotribune.org%2Fnews%2Fag-labrador-begins-investigation-into-caldwell-school-districts-proposed-gender-identity-policies-more-schools-implicated Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast
