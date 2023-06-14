Robert F. Kennedy Jr Says Trump's Indictment Looks 'Very Real & Very Dangerous'
"It's surprising because the judge penetrated the attorney-client privilege which almost never happens...It will be mayhem with the client [Trump] because the client was having those conversations assuming nobody would ever see them...That makes this case look very real and very dangerous for President Trump."
https://rumble.com/v2u182o--robert-f.-kennedy-jr-says-trumps-indictment-looks-very-real-and-very-dange.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.