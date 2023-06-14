Robert F. Kennedy Jr Says Trump's Indictment Looks 'Very Real & Very Dangerous'





"It's surprising because the judge penetrated the attorney-client privilege which almost never happens...It will be mayhem with the client [Trump] because the client was having those conversations assuming nobody would ever see them...That makes this case look very real and very dangerous for President Trump."









https://rumble.com/v2u182o--robert-f.-kennedy-jr-says-trumps-indictment-looks-very-real-and-very-dange.html