Can Reducing Nervous System Noise Restore Function? An interview with Mike Hammond

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The body is constantly surrounded by electromagnetic activity. Mike Hammond explores the idea that reducing "noise" in the nervous system may help the body function more efficiently. If further research confirms these effects, the implications could be significant for pain and recovery.
#SignalRelief #NervousSystem #HealthInnovation #PainRelief #Biofield #WellnessTechnology #AlternativeHealth #Recovery
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4:48End Screen