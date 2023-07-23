NWO: William Cooper on the 45 goals of communism

FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Sparemethelies
Like catholicism, communism kills and wants to destroy the moral fabric of society. In 1999, the great Bill Cooper went through an exhaustive list of communist objectives targeting the United States and destroy the last true bastion of capitalism.
As the United States continues to degrade morally and to be overtaken by socialist and communist goals, a Vatican new world order is rising as the ten kings of the earth and give their allegiance to the Vatican papacy (Revelation 17:12).
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.