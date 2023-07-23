NWO: William Cooper on the 45 goals of communism

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Sparemethelies



Like catholicism, communism kills and wants to destroy the moral fabric of society. In 1999, the great Bill Cooper went through an exhaustive list of communist objectives targeting the United States and destroy the last true bastion of capitalism.



As the United States continues to degrade morally and to be overtaken by socialist and communist goals, a Vatican new world order is rising as the ten kings of the earth and give their allegiance to the Vatican papacy (Revelation 17:12).



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]