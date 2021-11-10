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Could Private Membership Associations Be the Answer for People Quitting Jobs Rather Than Take the Kill Shot?
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159 views • November 10, 2021
A presentation by Mike Colomb given at the Red Pill Expo provides the facts on an alternative for all those skilled people leaving their jobs rather than take the clot shot. PMA's (private membership associations) are a legal alternative to working as a state licensed employee. They are already up and running and now negotiations are underway for a full facility hospital organized as a PMA. Even banks can be formed as PMA's and any retail business.
Cut out government mandates, taxes and licensing restrictions and just focus on delivering service or goods. It can happen and already is. Find out more about this alternative in this presentation from Mike Colomb of The Renegade Nation.
Mike and his wife's website with more details is here: https://therenegadenation.org/
Subscribe to this channel for updates.
Cut out government mandates, taxes and licensing restrictions and just focus on delivering service or goods. It can happen and already is. Find out more about this alternative in this presentation from Mike Colomb of The Renegade Nation.
Mike and his wife's website with more details is here: https://therenegadenation.org/
Subscribe to this channel for updates.
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