Nebraska senator flips out, (Watch)..Trans group, "Build a Queer" kits..Montana bans TicTok

Pro-trans group advertises “Build-A-Queer” kits filled with devices aimed at helping individuals — particularly minorshttps://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/pro-trans-group-advertises-build-a-queer-kits-filled-with-devices-aimed-at-helping-individuals-particularly-minors-transition-to-another-gender/

All other links for today can be accessed from this link above.





Toxic cancer causing chemicals discovered in all contact lenses tested by scientists