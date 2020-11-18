Louie Gohmert on reports of a Scytl server raid in Germany tied to Dominion Voting Systems

Louie Gohmert on reports of a Scytl server raid in Germany tied to Dominion Voting System#dominion #louiegohmert #scytlLouie Gohmert on reports of a Scytl server raid in Germany tied to Dominion Voting Systems41,022 views•Nov 14, 202070418SHARESAVEDavid BuiLouie Gohmert on reports of a Scytl server raid in Germany tied to Dominion Voting SystemsRep. Louie Gohmert has confirmed on Newsmax that a software company called Scytl, has been improperly collecting the election data through Spain was raided by a large US army force and its servers were seized in Frankfurt, Germany.Scytl is a Barcelona-based software company that sells election software in more than 20 countries, including the USA, Mexico, France, Norway, Switzerland, Austria, BiH, and India.Andrea Widburg at American Thinker earlier reported that Scytl has (or had) connections to Soros and the Democrat party. Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s Vulcan Capital has invested $40 million in Scytl, and other source points out that Bill Gates also owns stock in Scytl.When the U.S. government confirmed that the Dominion Voting Systems is involved in the electoral fraud, the intelligence community was instructed to search for its servers and found out that they were in Germany. However, the CIA was totally excluded from this operation.By obtaining the servers, the US government, on the other hand, will have direct evidence of this electoral fraud: when was the ballot-counting stopped; who gave the instruction to stop ballot-counting; and who initiated the algorithm which enabled to switch votes…President Trump’s attorney, Lin Wood has already responded to this report.#dominion #louiegohmert #scytl