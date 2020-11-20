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Presidential Advisor Dr. Scott Atlas: "I'm disgusted and dismayed."
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35 views • November 20, 2020
Video Source: https://youtu.be/vpn3JxXqnp4
Freddie Sayers caught up with Scott Atlas, a healthcare policy academic from the Hoover Institute at Stanford, who has become the latest lightning rod for the controversy around Covid-19 policy and his support for a more targeted response.
Speaking from inside the White House, where he is now Senior advisor to the President and a member of the Coronavirus task force, he does not hold back. He tells us that he is disgusted and dismayed at the media and public policy establishment, sad that it has come to this, cynical about their intentions, and angry that lockdown policies have been allowed to go on so long.
See the article that parallels this post: https://unherd.com/thepost/scott-atlas-im-disgusted-and-dismayed/?pt
Freddie Sayers caught up with Scott Atlas, a healthcare policy academic from the Hoover Institute at Stanford, who has become the latest lightning rod for the controversy around Covid-19 policy and his support for a more targeted response.
Speaking from inside the White House, where he is now Senior advisor to the President and a member of the Coronavirus task force, he does not hold back. He tells us that he is disgusted and dismayed at the media and public policy establishment, sad that it has come to this, cynical about their intentions, and angry that lockdown policies have been allowed to go on so long.
See the article that parallels this post: https://unherd.com/thepost/scott-atlas-im-disgusted-and-dismayed/?pt
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