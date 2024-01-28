Trump-GOP Supports Texas. Navarro Sentenced to Prision. PraiseNPrayer! B2T Show Jan 25, 2024

Trump-GOP Supports Texas. Navarro Sentenced to Prision. PraiseNPrayer!
Immune and heart health. Get your Cardio Miracle:
https://cardiomiracle.com/?sca_ref=1501513.sZMg3GWxFu
Bioavailability, affordable, convenient and proven
Keto Boost, Pain Relief & More!
QeStrong.com
Additional discount on checkout with code: B2T
Glutathione antioxidant swish!
Neumi’s breakthrough technology
Java Boost Coffee - CupAHealth
https://cupahealth.myshopify.com
25% Discount for 2 Bags. Use Code: B2T
Biblical Healing Oil! Frankincense and Myrrh!
Additional 20% off with Coupon Code: B2T
Protect your assets now with Gold & Silver:
https://kirkelliottphd.com/B2T
Free consultation at 720.605.3900!
Dr. Ardis Cub Experience:
https://thedrardisshow.com/the-ardis-club-experience/
Use Promo Code B2T to save 10% off your order
See B2T Deals in the store here:
https://neighborhood.social/pcustomsponsor/
Use Code: B2T
Grass-Fed & Finished Freeze Dried Raw Beef!
Use Discount Code: B2T
Become a B2T Ministries Partner!
Text “give” to 833.209.2393 or click:
https://blessed2teach.com/donations
Written Prayer Request Wall
https://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/177/
Join us Backstage! Now Free for new members!
https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage
Join us 6 days a week!
Get free SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/
Join the FREE Christian Patriot Platform!
#TruthNews
#ChristianPatriots
#RickB2T
#B2TNeighborhood
B2T Ministries CCLI Account: #5480954
Copyright License: 21776606
Streaming Plus License: 21776613
See list of Songs used periodically for PraiseNPrayer and WordNWorship here: https://neighborhood.social/blog/506/song-titles-and-artist-for-b2t-ministry-praisenprayer/
Songs used periodically for PraiseNPrayer and WordNWorship:
1 Mighty to Save
2 Bless the Lord
3 How Great is our God
4 Blessed be Your Name
5 Revelation Song
6 Here I am to Worship
7 Open the Eyes of my Heart
8 Your Grace is Enough
9 Holy is the Lord
10 Graves Into Gardens
11 Raise A Hallelujah
12 Surrounded (Fight My Battles)
13 Shout to the Lord
14 Our God
15 Nothing Else
16 The Heart of Worship
17 At the Cross (Love Ran Red)
18 Rattle
19 Worthy of it all
21 Everlasting God
20 Holy Spirit
21 Everlasting God
22 No Longer Slaves
23 Way Maker
24 Noah Built a Boat
25 Hosanna (Praise is rising)
26 Great Are You Lord
27 Do it again
28 Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)
29 House of the Lord
30 Amazing Grace
31 Resurrection Power
32 Goodness of God
33 Blessed be the Name of the Lord
34 How Great Thou Art
35 Build My Life
36 Gratitude
37 First Things First
38 Great Things
39 Lord I Need You
Many more in the queue... (Type your suggestion in the comments)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.