How to Deal with Relationships? | Sadhguru

Sadhguru looks at how human relationships are not absolute, and are always variable, and need a lot of attention. He explains that the need for a relationship is arising because though every individual is a complete life, people are under the illusion that they are half a life that cannot be without another. LEARN MORE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.