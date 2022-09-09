Death of the Lizard Queen - Styx, Grand Illusion - Q - McCaffee Cannibalism - Robert Cray, Smoking Gun

It's crazy that Queen Elizabeth, one of the most evil people on the planet has been publicly announced as deceased this week as our Totem of the week just happens to be Lizard.



And "Off to see the Lizard" is the theme of this week's Bird Clan Kitchen Party! You cannot make this up!



Thanks as always to the fantastic patriots around the world for keeping us all in an endless supply of clips, memes, photos, and analysis from a Conservative point of view.



Special thanks to the Salty Cracker and Scotty Mar 10, and to Styx and Robert Cray for their great music. A'ho.



