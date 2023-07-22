Create New Account
100 mercenaries demilitarized after Russian bombing on a hotel in Nikolaev
The Prisoner
100 mercenaries fighting for Kiev were demilitarized after the bombing of an Onyx missile on a hotel in Koblevo in Nikolaev region. A strong Russian counterattack scorched a hotel complex that was being set up as a base for foreign military experts. Vladimir Putin noted that the West from the Kiev regime was disappointed with the results of the so-called Ukrainian counterattack.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

