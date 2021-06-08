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Microsoft Patented Nanoparticles activated by 5G and HIV in COVID 19 Vaxx
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417 views • June 08, 2021
Microsoft Patented Nanoparticles activated by 5G and HIV in COVID 19 Vaxx. The vaccinated will die within 4 years after being used to mine crypto currency off your 5G activated magnetic particles. But before you die the vaccinated infect everyone they contact with HIV like disease
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