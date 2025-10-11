BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 30: Prince of Israel
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 1 day ago

A powerful fallen angel was appointed by Lucifer to oversee the Hebrews and he became known as the prince of Israel. The second generation got caught up with material gains. The third generation began visiting the Canaanites and witnessed their demonic worship.

There was food and alcohol and nude dancing. The sexual escapades left the Hebrews wanting more each time. Worshipping Moloch was exciting in comparison to the worship of God. Israel was ruled by judges for nearly 400 years and it turned into a vicious cycle of judgment, war, loss of life, suffering, repentance, walking with God for a while, and return to sin.

There was no central leader in the nation and every man did that which was right in his own eyes. Lucifer was clearly winning and the judges and the Levites were not strong enough to sway the hearts of the people. Divine intervention was needed and one man was going to serve as judge and prophet to the nation.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1818.pdf

RLJ-1818 -- JULY 25, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
hebrewsjudgesfallen angellucifercanaanitesdemonic worshipmaterial gainsprince of israelfood and alcoholnude dancingsexual escapadesworshipping moloch
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy