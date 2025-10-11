THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 30: Prince of Israel

A powerful fallen angel was appointed by Lucifer to oversee the Hebrews and he became known as the prince of Israel. The second generation got caught up with material gains. The third generation began visiting the Canaanites and witnessed their demonic worship.

There was food and alcohol and nude dancing. The sexual escapades left the Hebrews wanting more each time. Worshipping Moloch was exciting in comparison to the worship of God. Israel was ruled by judges for nearly 400 years and it turned into a vicious cycle of judgment, war, loss of life, suffering, repentance, walking with God for a while, and return to sin.

There was no central leader in the nation and every man did that which was right in his own eyes. Lucifer was clearly winning and the judges and the Levites were not strong enough to sway the hearts of the people. Divine intervention was needed and one man was going to serve as judge and prophet to the nation.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1818.pdf

RLJ-1818 -- JULY 25, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



