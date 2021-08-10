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Video: Fauci Warns That Dakota Motorcycle Rally Will Spread Virus; Doesn’t Mention Mass Immigration Or Obama’s Superspreader Party
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130 views • August 10, 2021
Yep . . . nothing mentioned about the mass immigration which has already noted many with covid, nor was it mentioned about Obama's big shindig 60th birthday party. . . Funny that . . . so covid will go beyond the immigrants, no come about because of a big birthday party? . . . Then that makes me more suspicious that this thing is being planted at certain times and places!!
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