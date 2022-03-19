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Col Douglas Macgregor - "the Ukrainians are Almost Incidental to the Operation", The GrayZone Clips15MAR22.
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90 views • March 19, 2022
Thanks to the GrayZone and Col Douglas Macgregor, clips.
Max Blumenthal of the Grayzone asks Col Douglas Macgregor why President Biden and his administration are so hostile to negotiating with Russia on the conflict in Ukraine.
The Colonel believes everyone has signed on to a Russian hate campaign where the only goal is the destruction of the Russian state and Vladimir Putin. The saddest part of the situation is that "the Ukrainians are almost incidental to the operation" and that proponents of conflict are perfectly happy to allow Ukrainians to die in great numbers.
Link to the Grayzone: https://thegrayzone.com/
Link to the complete interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFngc...
Please like and subscribe if you like these videos.
Max Blumenthal of the Grayzone asks Col Douglas Macgregor why President Biden and his administration are so hostile to negotiating with Russia on the conflict in Ukraine.
The Colonel believes everyone has signed on to a Russian hate campaign where the only goal is the destruction of the Russian state and Vladimir Putin. The saddest part of the situation is that "the Ukrainians are almost incidental to the operation" and that proponents of conflict are perfectly happy to allow Ukrainians to die in great numbers.
Link to the Grayzone: https://thegrayzone.com/
Link to the complete interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFngc...
Please like and subscribe if you like these videos.
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