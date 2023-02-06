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EcoHealth Alliance Whistleblower Dr. Andrew Huff on the Origins of COVID, Gain-of-Function Ethics, and Unique HIV Inserts 👀
"Senator Rand Paul is correct. Dr. Anthony Fauci is lying and he's doing it to protect himself."
@AGHuff @delbigtree @HighWireTalk @RandPaul
https://twitter.com/i/status/1621892229601058816