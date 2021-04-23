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4 Healthy Low Calorie Recipes For Weight Loss-They’re all under 500 calories.
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326 views • April 23, 2021
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all recipe below:
1. Slow Cooker Seafood Ramen
seafood ramen
FIT SLOW COOKER QUEEN
Ingredients:
64 oz broth (seafood, vegetable, or chicken
4–6 oz ramen
1 lb seafood
2 green onions, sliced
2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce
2 tbsp rice vinegar
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 cup kale, chopped
1/2 lb tomatoes, sliced
1/4 tsp sesame oil
1 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper
1/8 tsp red pepper flakes
Directions:
Add all ingredients except the seafood, kale and ramen to the slow cooker. Stir to mix well.
Cook on high for 2-3 hours, or low for 4-6 hours.
Add seafood, kale & ramen and cook for an additional 15-30 minutes.
Per Serving: 250 calories, 2.7 g fat (0.3 g sat), 29.5 g protein, 27 g carb, 2588.3 mg sodium, 3.9 g sugars, 1.7 g fiber
Recipe courtesy of Fit Slow Cooker Queen.
2. Turkey Carrot Mushroom Dumplings
mushroom dumplings
JEANETTE'S HEALTHY LIVING
Ingredients:
3/4 c. carrots finely julienned
1 lb ground turkey
1/2 c. mushrooms finely chopped
2 tsp soy sauce
1 tsp rice wine
1 tsp sesame oil
1/2 tsp onion powder
1/8 tsp salt
2 tsp cornstarch
30 dumpling wrappers
Directions:
Put carrots in a microwavable bowl and cover with water. Cook until tender, about 3 minutes depending on how finely shredded the carrots are. Drain and let cool.
In a large bowl, mix together cooked carrots, turkey, mushrooms, soy sauce, rice wine, sesame oil, onion powder, salt and cornstarch. Stir together until well combined.
Spoon a well rounded teaspoon of filling onto a dumpling wrapper. Seal filling with wrapper. Wrap remaining dumplings.
Bring water to boil in the bottom of the steamer pot. Place dumplings in a parchment paper lined steamer. Steam 15 minutes until cooked through.
Per serving: 48 calories, 1 g fat (0 g sat), 3 g protein, 4 g carb, 87 mg sodium
Recipe courtesy of Jeanette’s Healthy Living.
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3. Slow Grilled Chinese Char Siu Chicken
chinese char siu chicken
JEANETTE'S HEALTHY LIVING
Ingredients:
1/4 c. organic brown sugar
1/4 c. raw honey
1/4 c. organic ketchup
1/4 c. gluten-free soy sauce
3 Tbsp beet powder
2 Tbsp rice vinegar
1 Tbsp gluten-free hoisin sauce
1/2 tsp Chinese five-spice powder
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
2 1/2 lbs boneless skinless chicken thighs
Cooking oil spray
Directions:
In a large bowl, mix together brown sugar, honey, ketchup, soy sauce, beet powder, vinegar, hoisin sauce, five-spice powder, salt and pepper.
Add chicken and toss well, coating all the pieces well; cover and refrigerate for two days to marinate.
Heat grill; spray cooking oil on grates; grill chicken until cooked through, about 10 minutes per side.
Per serving: 328 calories, 8 g fat (2 g sat), 38 g protein, 25 g carb, 845 mg sodium, 24 g sugars, 1 g fiber
all recipes are from the website:
https://www.womenshealthmag.com/weight-loss/a20052572/healthy-dinner-recipes-0/
Stop looking and check out real results from people using our 21 Day Smoothie Diet! 🥤
🍏 Lose 8 Pounds in 1 Week! ⇒ https://bit.ly/32J4IsI
Delicious, Easy-To-Make Smoothies For Rapid Weight Loss, Increased Energy, & Incredible Health! 🍓
21 DAYS TO A SLIMMER, SEXIER YOU! 💪
THE SMOOTHIE DIET is a revolutionary new life-transformation system that not only guarantees to help you lose weight and feel better than you have in years, it also promises to eliminate more body fat - faster than anything you’ve tried before.
🍏 See How to Lose 8 Pounds in 1 Week! ⇒ https://bit.ly/32J4IsI
all recipe below:
1. Slow Cooker Seafood Ramen
seafood ramen
FIT SLOW COOKER QUEEN
Ingredients:
64 oz broth (seafood, vegetable, or chicken
4–6 oz ramen
1 lb seafood
2 green onions, sliced
2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce
2 tbsp rice vinegar
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 cup kale, chopped
1/2 lb tomatoes, sliced
1/4 tsp sesame oil
1 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper
1/8 tsp red pepper flakes
Directions:
Add all ingredients except the seafood, kale and ramen to the slow cooker. Stir to mix well.
Cook on high for 2-3 hours, or low for 4-6 hours.
Add seafood, kale & ramen and cook for an additional 15-30 minutes.
Per Serving: 250 calories, 2.7 g fat (0.3 g sat), 29.5 g protein, 27 g carb, 2588.3 mg sodium, 3.9 g sugars, 1.7 g fiber
Recipe courtesy of Fit Slow Cooker Queen.
2. Turkey Carrot Mushroom Dumplings
mushroom dumplings
JEANETTE'S HEALTHY LIVING
Ingredients:
3/4 c. carrots finely julienned
1 lb ground turkey
1/2 c. mushrooms finely chopped
2 tsp soy sauce
1 tsp rice wine
1 tsp sesame oil
1/2 tsp onion powder
1/8 tsp salt
2 tsp cornstarch
30 dumpling wrappers
Directions:
Put carrots in a microwavable bowl and cover with water. Cook until tender, about 3 minutes depending on how finely shredded the carrots are. Drain and let cool.
In a large bowl, mix together cooked carrots, turkey, mushrooms, soy sauce, rice wine, sesame oil, onion powder, salt and cornstarch. Stir together until well combined.
Spoon a well rounded teaspoon of filling onto a dumpling wrapper. Seal filling with wrapper. Wrap remaining dumplings.
Bring water to boil in the bottom of the steamer pot. Place dumplings in a parchment paper lined steamer. Steam 15 minutes until cooked through.
Per serving: 48 calories, 1 g fat (0 g sat), 3 g protein, 4 g carb, 87 mg sodium
Recipe courtesy of Jeanette’s Healthy Living.
➡ Join WH Stronger today and get unlimited access to digital content, exclusive workouts, and more!
3. Slow Grilled Chinese Char Siu Chicken
chinese char siu chicken
JEANETTE'S HEALTHY LIVING
Ingredients:
1/4 c. organic brown sugar
1/4 c. raw honey
1/4 c. organic ketchup
1/4 c. gluten-free soy sauce
3 Tbsp beet powder
2 Tbsp rice vinegar
1 Tbsp gluten-free hoisin sauce
1/2 tsp Chinese five-spice powder
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
2 1/2 lbs boneless skinless chicken thighs
Cooking oil spray
Directions:
In a large bowl, mix together brown sugar, honey, ketchup, soy sauce, beet powder, vinegar, hoisin sauce, five-spice powder, salt and pepper.
Add chicken and toss well, coating all the pieces well; cover and refrigerate for two days to marinate.
Heat grill; spray cooking oil on grates; grill chicken until cooked through, about 10 minutes per side.
Per serving: 328 calories, 8 g fat (2 g sat), 38 g protein, 25 g carb, 845 mg sodium, 24 g sugars, 1 g fiber
all recipes are from the website:
https://www.womenshealthmag.com/weight-loss/a20052572/healthy-dinner-recipes-0/
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