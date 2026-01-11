BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Evening Shades, The Period of 3, & The Darkness Dream 1-6-26@2:38 AM Shared 1-10-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
185 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 1 day ago

A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the period of 3, evening shades falling and their relations to the 3 days of darkness, the time our world is at with Holy Ghost Spirit again appearing as the Teacher. Afterwards a confirmation concerning the Oreshnik missile.

Jeremiah 33:3 Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740

Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84


Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry


Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

Telegram is reoppened to new members. Please note if you join with this new link your agreement is not with me, but Jesus Christ. This is done under His instructions.

New Telegram Link:

https://t.me/+g6ZmUtouN-5jNTRh


Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271


Odysee Channel:

https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry

Keywords
tribulationteacherdarkness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
At the core of New Year wellness: Health Ranger Store&#8217;s HEART SUPPORT event

At the core of New Year wellness: Health Ranger Store’s HEART SUPPORT event

Zoey Sky
U.K. threatens ban on Elon Musk&#8217;s X over AI-generated deepfake abuse

U.K. threatens ban on Elon Musk’s X over AI-generated deepfake abuse

Belle Carter
Wyoming Supreme Court strikes down abortion bans, citing Obamacare amendment

Wyoming Supreme Court strikes down abortion bans, citing Obamacare amendment

Patrick Lewis
Toxic Skies: A wake-up call to the silent poisoning of humanity

Toxic Skies: A wake-up call to the silent poisoning of humanity

Belle Carter
Focus for the New Year: Health Ranger Store’s COGNITIVE WELLNESS offers are happening now

Focus for the New Year: Health Ranger Store’s COGNITIVE WELLNESS offers are happening now

Zoey Sky
Trump orders U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations

Trump orders U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy