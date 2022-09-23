German Study Into The Phenomenon of Excess Deaths Kathy Gygnell and Mark Steyn (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Brighteon channel Prevent Global Genocide at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/9b0efe69-968c-476a-b03a-caff6794c26a
'The alarm bells should be ringing!’
(Aug, 1, 2022) Editor of "The Conservative Woman" Kathy Gygnell discusses the rise in excess deaths around the world and a new German study examining the phenomenon.
GB News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ivZsCju-Pe8