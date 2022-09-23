Create New Account
German Study Into The Phenomenon of Excess Deaths Kathy Gygnell and Mark Steyn (mirrored)
'The alarm bells should be ringing!’


(Aug, 1, 2022) Editor of "The Conservative Woman" Kathy Gygnell discusses the rise in excess deaths around the world and a new German study examining the phenomenon.


