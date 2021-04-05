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Israeli government demands parents give their children's bodies to Pfizer
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31 views • April 05, 2021
This is a paraphrasing supplied by Steven ben-Noon of Israeli New Live:
"If the parents who have been vaccinated and have a green passport, if they do not submit their children's bodies to Pfizer’s research they will have their green passport revoked .
You have to be willing to give up your kids as well
"If the parents who have been vaccinated and have a green passport, if they do not submit their children's bodies to Pfizer’s research they will have their green passport revoked .
You have to be willing to give up your kids as well
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