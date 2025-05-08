BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Can You Tell If You're Really Pleasing God?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
13 views • 3 days ago

Many people say they’re Christians—but are we actually living like it?

In today’s episode of Walking Worthy: A Journey in Faith and Practice, Pastor Roderick Webster brings a clear and challenging message from Colossians 1:10 and Ephesians 4:1-2, urging believers to move beyond just hearing the Word to actually living it out.

📖 Learn how knowledge must lead to obedience
📖 Discover what practical Christian living really looks like
📖 Find out if your daily walk is truly pleasing to the Lord

Whether you're a new believer or have been in the faith for years, this message will stir your heart and help you examine your walk with God.

🛑 Stop and ask yourself today: Am I truly pleasing God, or just going through the motions?

📖 “That ye might walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing, being fruitful in every good work, and increasing in the knowledge of God.” — Colossians 1:10 (KJV)

spiritual growthbible teachingdaily devotionfaith in actionwalking with godpleasing godchristian lifestylewords from the wordpastor roderick websterpractical christianitycolossians 1 10walk worthy of the lordchristian obediencelive the wordephesians 4 1-2
00:00Introduction and Purpose

00:24Walking Worthy to Please God

02:41Practical Christian Living

03:19Knowledge and Obedience

03:40Paul's Teachings on Wisdom

06:38Living a God-Pleasing Life

09:43Conclusion and Final Thoughts

