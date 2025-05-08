How Can You Tell If You're Really Pleasing God?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many people say they’re Christians—but are we actually living like it?
In today’s episode of Walking Worthy: A Journey in Faith and Practice, Pastor Roderick Webster brings a clear and challenging message from Colossians 1:10 and Ephesians 4:1-2, urging believers to move beyond just hearing the Word to actually living it out.
📖 Learn how knowledge must lead to obedience
📖 Discover what practical Christian living really looks like
📖 Find out if your daily walk is truly pleasing to the Lord
Whether you're a new believer or have been in the faith for years, this message will stir your heart and help you examine your walk with God.
🛑 Stop and ask yourself today: Am I truly pleasing God, or just going through the motions?
👍 Like | 💬 Comment | 🔁 Share | 🔔 Subscribe
📖 “That ye might walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing, being fruitful in every good work, and increasing in the knowledge of God.” — Colossians 1:10 (KJV)
00:00Introduction and Purpose
00:24Walking Worthy to Please God
02:41Practical Christian Living
03:19Knowledge and Obedience
03:40Paul's Teachings on Wisdom
06:38Living a God-Pleasing Life
09:43Conclusion and Final Thoughts