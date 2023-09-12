BRICS | What Saudi Vision 2030? What Is Saudi Arabia's "The Line" Project? Why Is Israel Discussing Giving Saudi Arabia Official Status On the Temple Mount? Who Is MBS? What Is the Goal of Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud?

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Request Tickets to the Miami, FL - Oct. 13th & 14th - ReAwaken Tour

Request Tickets to the Tulare, CA (By Fresno) - Dec. 15th & 16th - ReAwaken Tour

Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

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Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content