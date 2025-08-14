No Virus Inc., Dr. Barbarella, Australia’s Pedo Gov’t, Trump’s Troops, Brigitte Macron, Red Shoes, Madeleine McCann

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-08-13 #212
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #212: 13 Aug 2025
Topic list:
* Revisiting “No Virus Inc.”
* Dr. Barbarella coming to you from Italy?!
* Amandha Vollmer hates Crinchians.
* War is conducted by DEMONS.
* Eureka Q Australia.
* When the government commits heinous crimes, who brings you justice?
* What does “Tim Oz-man” say to Nate who was raided for staying open during the scamdemic?
* What does Kim Iverson say about Donald Trump putting soldiers in U.S. cities?
* Here’s how to save the “planet”.
* “Most Catholic Priests who rape kids go free...here’s why.”
* Johnny answers Grant on Brigitte Macron.
* When “Red Shoes” gets sloppy.
* The truth about “Gerry”, “Kate” and Madeleine McCann.
_____________________
