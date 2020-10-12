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Humanity Has Awakened to the Globalist Threat – FULL SHOW 10/12/20
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139 views • October 12, 2020
More people now fleeing California to escape the satanic culture of control over their lives as part of a mass exodus from evil. Tune in NOW as we explain the great migration of liberty as conservatives are fleeing leftist states to have more control over their lives.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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